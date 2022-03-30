Snag Persona 5 before it leaves the PS Plus Collection this spring

Persona 5 is leaving the PS Plus Collection this May.

In an announcement posted to the official PlayStation Blog, Sony lined out the latest additions to its monthly rotation of free PlayStation Plus games for April. Unfortunately, spring marks the end of the JRPG's tenure as part of the PS Plus Collection, as it's marked to be removed on May 11.

That means you have over a month left to add the game to your library if you want to be able to access it after it's removed from the platform. As long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you'll be able to download and play the game at no additional charge. So make sure you nab it before it's no longer available, as it's widely considered one of the best JRPGs ever.

The PS Plus Collection is a different set of titles from the rotating games you get each month as a PlayStation Plus member. It's a library of 20 PS4 games; a starter collection of titles, if you will. Currently, the games you get right now include Bloodborne, Monster Hunter: World, God of War (2018), The Last of Us Remastered, and several other highly acclaimed games that you'd do well to start on when you first pick up your new PlayStation console.

Persona 5 has been available as part of the collection since its inception, and it's currently $19.99 to purchase for good via the PlayStation Network. So if you're not planning on playing the newer Persona 5 Royal with additional content and want a taste of the vanilla game, be sure to grab it before May so you can see what all the hubbub is about. We promise it's definitely worth your while, especially if you love flashy UIs.

