To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is getting a brand new expansion.

Announced at the Future Games Show pre-show, developer Mimimi and publisher Daedalic Entertainment announced that the expansion will take us back to Japan once more late this year.

The expansion will be available as a standalone purchase and is called Aiko's Choice. Today's trailer was a tantalizing logo reveal, with a few clues to the story hidden in the short dialogue exchange.

The original game saught to reinvigorate the tactical stealth genre, and was well praised for its variety of approaches and loveable cast of characters. The game saw you playing as five shadow warriors fighting on behalf of the Shogun. One of those warriors was called Aiko, and this new expansion will no doubt follow more of the character's storyline.

Aiko is the master of camouflage, who distracts enemies with her Geisha disguise. In the original game, she works with street child Yuki, ninja Hayato, samurai Mugen, and the mysterious marksman Takuma, so it'll be interesting to see if the others return for this new expansion.

Not much more is known about this upcoming standalone expansion yet though, so we'll have to wait and see until developer Mimimi Games is ready to show us more of Aiko's Choice.

But this is just the pre-show, so make sure to tune in for even more exciting with the rest of the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase.