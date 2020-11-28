Save $20 on a Chewbacca pillow pet, which is not a Wookie skin rug despite how it looks

Listen, Cyber Monday deals come in all shapes and sizes, and that includes the flattened husk of Chewbacca who looks like he got run over by a podracer on Mos Espa.

Enter the Chewbacca Pillow Pet (jumbo-sized), which is a children's toy that's a companion by day and moonlights as a pillow. Seriously, it has a little belt of sorts under it's stomach that you can fasten so it's more stuffed animal shaped, then unfasten it at night so it can be used as a pillow. It does look comfortable.

Pillow Pets aren't cheap, but this one is $20 off for Cyber Monday, so it's a dang good deal.

Save $20 on this massive Chewbacca pillow pet, which is a great companion and pillow for kids, adults, and teens alike. It's machine washable and fairly massive, so this is a good deal.

The Chewbacca pillow pet is safe for all ages and machine washable, which is probably necessary considering how disgusting children often are. The description says that "kids, teens, and adults love these classic and collectible comfy critters" so no one will shame you if you buy one for yourself instead of the child your mother keeps begging you to have. Listen, it'll look great in a Star Wars-themed bedroom, or on a bookshelf, or as a really fun cat bed.

Han Solo would be absolutely horrified by this sight, but a child will love it. They won't get that it looks like Chewbacca is now a Wookie skin rug lying on the sandy floor of a Tattoine ranch. They'll love sitting on his hollowed-out torso! It's fun and functional!

