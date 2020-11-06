Rockstar details backwards compatible games for PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Rockstar has revealed which of their games will be backwards compatible on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Chiefly, both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 will both be playable via backwards compatibility. Rockstar aren't saying what next-gen features the two games will take advantage of, but you will be able to pick off right where you left off with save transfers.

Additionally, the most recent HD versions of LA Noire will also be playable on all next-gen consoles. For the PlayStation VR, you'll be able to play LA Noire: The VR Case Files on PS5.

Thankfully, your progress on both GTA Online and Red Dead Online will carry over to next-gen platforms. That's one hell of a relief for players that have no doubt put hundreds of hours into both online modes (especially in the case of GTA Online).

But a litany of classic Rockstar titles are coming to next-gen consoles as well. You can read the full list for yourself over on Rockstar's website, but the list of games include the likes of Bully: Scholarship Edition, GTA 4, Red Dead Redemption, GTA 3, Manhunt, Max Payne, and The Warriors.

For a complete list of all the other games that are available on Sony's next-gen console through the backwards compatibility feature, head over to our PS5 backwards compatibility guide for more.