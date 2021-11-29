Rick and Morty go to the movies with comic book parodies of Dune, Star Wars, and Logan's Run

Rick and Morty are heading to the movies in a series of stories coming next year from Oni Press which pay homage to some classic sci-fi films through the lens of Rick and Morty's well-known satirical, cynical sense of humor.

First up on January 26 is Rick and Morty Presents: HeRICKtics of Rick, a one-shot co-written by Poison Ivy: Circle of Life and Death writer Amy Chu and her son Alexander Chang, with art from Aggretsuko artist Sarah Stern, and lettering from Crank! (yes, that's the name the artist goes by).

Rick and Morty Presents: HeRICKtics of Rick takes aim at one of the most recent cinematic success stories, Dune, with a tale of Rick discovering a planet which he names Arrickis - though he and Morty are forced to contend with the planet's native inhabitants who are not welcoming of their colonization.

Then in March, two more movie parody stories will drop, starting with Rick and Morty Presents: Morty’s Run, a parody of classic sci-fi story Logan's Run, in which people are executed when they reach a certain age deemed too old to participate in society.

In Morty's Run, written by Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries writer Ivan Cohen with art from Marc Ellerby and Leonardo Ito and once again with lettering by Crank!, Morty embarks on a tense escape run of his own when he's sent to summer camp against his will.

The third story, also launching in March, is a four-issue limited series titled Rick and Morty: Infinity Hour. Described by Oni as a "prequel" by artist Marc Ellerby, who returns from the Morty's Run one-shot alongside colorist Leonardo Ito and letterer Crank! with Kim & Kim writer Maggs Visaggio taking the story's helm, Infinity Hour tackles the familiar tropes of Star Wars, pitting Rick and Morty against a Galactic Federation in a satirical sci-fi epic.

Both the Rick and Morty Presents: Morty’s Run one-shot and Rick and Morty: Infinity Hour are due for release on March 2.

Here's a gallery of covers for all three releases:

