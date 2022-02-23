ReedPop names Chris Arrant editor-in-chief

Convention organizer ReedPop has hired former Newsarama senior editor Chris Arrant as editor-in-chief of ReedPop's "editorial efforts in the comics and pop culture space," as described in a press release announcing the hiring.

ReedPop describes Arrant's role as editor-in-chief as helping "shape the development of their comic book content within their growing digital properties," while "focusing on building new ways for fans to access and engage with the content they love."

ReedPop is the organizer of major conventions including New York Comic Con, C2E2, Star Wars Celebration, and the global circuit of PAX events.

Interestingly, ReedPop began organizing many of its comic book-focused online events under the 'MetaVerse' banner in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic - significantly predating any public use of the name by other online entities.

"After years of covering ReedPop's conventions as an outside journalist, I'm thrilled to join the team and help evolve their brand to meet its full potential as the ultimate pop culture news destination," states Arrant in the announcement. "ReedPop has a hugely passionate fanbase and I look forward to leading the team in offering Con-goers an unparalleled level of digital content through our editorial channels."

Arrant served as Newsarama editor and most recently senior editor for seven years and worked for Newsarama as a freelancer since 2003. He has also written for Life, Entertainment Weekly, Marvel, Publisher's Weekly, and MTV, as well as serving as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards.

(And though we were sad to say goodbye, Newsarama wishes Chris all the best with ReedPop).