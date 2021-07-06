Trover Saves The Universe brings its gross-out workplace humor to comics

The popular game Trover Saves The Universe could be renamed Trover Saves the Multiverse, as it's coming to comic books in a partnership with Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment.

(Image credit: Tess Stone (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment))

Writer/artist Tess Stone is creating a five-issue Trover Saves The Universe comic book series, based on the titular game by Rick & Morty co-creator and Squanch Games' CEO Justin Roiland.

"When Skybound mentioned they were interested in doing a Trover Saves the Universe comic with the help of Tess Stone, I knew it was going to be something of high quality," Roiland says in the announcement."Important cosmic jobs is such fertile soil for storytelling, and Tess has successfully expanded it beyond the game's DLC to create a whole new crazy adventure for Trover fans to follow."

The Trover Saves the Universe comic book series follows two new characters, Klover and Bo.

"Welcome to the ICJ - Important Cosmic Jobs - where the boss ranks employees, and at the end of each month, the worst employee literally gets the axe. It's... not a great gig," reads Skybound's description of Trover Saves The Universe #1. "But when ICJ's top eyehole monster winds up dead, the company's most inept (and rival) employees, Klover and Bo, are falsely accused of his murder and hunted by the Space Cops!

"Now they must clear their names and unravel a conspiracy that reaches the very top...that is, if they don't kill each other first!"

Check out this seven-page preview of Trover Saves The Universe #1:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tess Stone (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment)) Trover Saves The Universe #1 preview Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tess Stone (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment)) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tess Stone (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment)) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tess Stone (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment)) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tess Stone (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment)) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tess Stone (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment)) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tess Stone (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment))

Tess Stones comes to Trover Saves The Universe during a hiatus for his webcomic series Not Drunk Enough.

(Image credit: Tess Stone (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment))

"Working on this series has been such a wonderful opportunity in more ways than one. Not only do I get to play around in the wonderful setting of Justin Roiland and Squanch Games' Trover Saves the Universe, I was given the chance to build up and fall in love with characters of my own," says Stone. "To be able to have this creative flexibility in a world I already adore and admire seems too good to be true, but here we are! I hope that the series through my eyes can properly display my love for the world and everything within, and I'm so excited to share it with everyone!"

Trover Saves the Universe #1 (of 5) goes on sale on August 4.