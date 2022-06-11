If you're looking for a fresh new pixelart RPG, with crafting, battling, and adorable dogs, then you need to check out Potion Permit, which featured in the Virtual Show Floor of the Future Games Show Powered by Mana.

In development at MassHive Media and published by PQube, Potion Permit sees you being called in to help a town called Moonbury as the best chemist around - as you'll see in the above trailer that debuted at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana The mayor's daughter has taken ill, so you've been sent in with your tools, cauldron, and trusty dog to try and nurture her back to health.

To do that you'll first have to diagnose the symptoms, gather the required ingredients from the world by picking plants, chopping trees, and even fighting monsters. Then, mix them all up in your cauldron to brew vitamins, medicines, and other kinds of remedies for the townsfolk.

But, it's not all about work. Potion Permit also incorporates being able to enjoy a rural lifestyle in amongst the cauldron grind. Get to know the people that live in Moonbury, maybe even fall in love, and also take time to make a trip to the tavern, or do a spot of fishing. The longer you play, the more the town will develop too, especially as you help fix up rundown facilities and discover the secrets of the island.

Potion Permit is coming to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC this year, and you can wishlist it right now on Steam (opens in new tab).

For more titles to get excited about in the near future, why not check out our list of the most exciting new indie games dropping in 2022 and beyond?