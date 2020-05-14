PGA Tour 2K21 release date, cover star, and gameplay features announced

PGA Tour 2K21 has been officially announced by 2K, with a confirmed release date, cover star, and more.

Developed by HB Studios, the team behind last year's The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour, the upcoming title will launch on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia on August 21, 2020.

Play against real-life @PGATOUR Pros on real deal courses. Swing with swag, and get your victory dance ready... #PGATOUR2K21 is coming August 21! Golf Got Game 😮 pic.twitter.com/TOhrdyaYObMay 14, 2020

PGA Tour 2K21 features 2017 FedExCup Champion and PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas as its cover star who, in a press release announcing the news, called it a "tremendous honor" to be selected as the "first-ever cover athlete for the premiere PGA Tour 2K game."

HB Studios also revealed that PGA Tour 2K21 will feature 15 licensed PGA Tour courses, all of which have been lovingly recreated in-game using scanning technology, ensuring the courses you play are authentic to their real life counterparts.

The game also boasts a course designer mode, in which players can create their own greens and fairways to then play and share online. Sadly, no word yet if the game is heading to next-gen consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X, when they launch in the Holiday season, but 2K could simply be waiting to reveal those details closer to their release.

You can check out the full trailer for PGA Tour 2K21 above, and be sure to stay tuned to GamesRadar next week, when more details about 2K's Mafia Trilogy are set to be announced.

