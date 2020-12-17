Overwatch 2 details to be revealed at BlizzCon 2021

Overwatch 2 will be at next year's BlizzCon Online, according to director Jeff Kaplan.

In a new developer update posted yesterday, Kaplan discussed everything new that will be coming to the original Overwatch in the coming weeks, including new maps, cars, and more. Kaplan also touched on Overwatch 2, confirming that we will see more of the game at the BlizzCon Online event in February next year.

He said, "Even more so, I think we're excited for the future. Can't wait to talk to you more about Overwatch 2, can't wait to show you more with Overwatch 2. We know it's been too long, we know we've been quiet, and we still have a ways to go, just to manage expectations."

BlizzCon Online is an alternative event to Blizzard's annual convention where they would usually make announcements, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an online event will take its place. BlizzCon Online 2021 will take place on February 19th-20th.

In January earlier this year, it was rumoured that Overwatch 2 would be coming to PS4 in 2020, but we can now debunk that leak because it looks like we'll be seeing more of the sequel in February 2021 instead.

Overwatch 2 was announced during BlizzCon 2019, where Blizzard debuted the first cinematic trailer and later revealed gameplay for the upcoming sequel. The PvP shooter will expand the world of Overwatch, as well as it's lore and characters, with a brand new story focus, in a player versus environment mode. Overwatch 2 will also include modes and co-op missions that are different to its 2016 predecessor, along with a big visual upgrade.

