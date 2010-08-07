New Sonic Colors trailer accompanies release date announcement

All the old folks like me who’ve been waiting for the Sonic of our youth to return with Sonic 4 might have forgotten that another Sonic game is coming out this year. And even if Sonic Colors isn’t a deliberate throwback like 4, it does havemore than a few people who’ve played itexcited for this modern Sonic, in spite of the franchise's recenthistory concerning werehogs. Today, publisher Sega first let loose that Sonic Colors is coming out internationally in mid-November, then hit us with a new trailer showing off the fast, pretty, and above all colorful gameplay.

It’s still looking good. No, we aren’t too hot on the song, but it wouldn’t be Sonic without goofy music. At the end viewers were treated to the US release date of November 16, 2010, which puts it right in the eye of the storm that is the holiday season. Meanwhile, onSega’s European blog, the company confirmed that Sonic Colours is coming out across the pond November 12. So be prepared you proud Sonic fans, you just night have two good Sonic games coming out this fall.

