Life is Strange 2 demo now available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

A Life is Strange 2 demo was just released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The whole game spans five episodes, and as you'd expect, it looks like the demo focuses on the first episode.

Life is Strange 2 stars two brothers, Sean and Daniel Diaz, who unwillingly set off on a cross-country hike after tragedy upends their lives. Developer Dontnod aptly describes it as a "socially relevant story of prejudice, loss, brotherhood, and hope." The second game in the series is about totally different characters, but fans of the original Life is Strange will find its blend of storytelling and decision-making familiar.

Oh, did I mention that Daniel, the younger brother, has telekinetic superpowers? Because that's kind of important. Without wishing to spoil, Daniel's abilities shape his relationship with his brother as well as the nature of their journey, all while giving the story a cool fantasy element to play with. Again, there are thematic similarities with the first game, but the stakes, setting, and character dynamics are totally different.

We reviewed Life is Strange 2 episode by episode; you can check out our thoughts on the first one here. It starts off a bit loose, but the game quickly finds its footing, and it's nothing but heartstrings right up to the end. Suffice it to say, it's a story worth experiencing, so if something about the demo grabs you, you owe it to yourself to at least check out episode two. That should tell you whether you want to stay in it for the long haul.