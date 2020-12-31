Koei Tecmo takes down EU and US sites following cyberattack

A cyberattack on Koei Tecmo has seen its English-language websites temporarily taken offline.

In a statement, the publisher confirmed it had taken down both its European and North American websites and forums as a precautionary measure after its servers were hacked on Christmas Day, December 25.

Right now the publisher does not believe any financial information has been compromised, but it did confirm that the information that may be at risk includes account names, encrypted passwords, and addresses. At the time of writing it's unclear if that means email addresses or full postal ones.

Though this remains unconfirmed at this time, Famitsu further intimates IPs, usernames, dates of birth, and country of origin may also be at risk, and reports that information gleaned from the hack is already for sale on the black market (thanks, PC Gamer ).

Anyone with a Koei Tecmo account is advised to check if the email and password combinations used on that account is duplicated at other places, and update your login details wherever possible.

