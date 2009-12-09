Kevin Smith's Dicks gets an official name-change

He's the consummate tease, is that Mr Smith. Only he could hit the headlines by announcing that his latest movie has a brand new title... without actually telling us what it is.



Smith's drably-named buddy cop movie A Couple of Cops has been boring people with its moniker for a while now, while Smith, understandably, has been desperate to call the it the far-catchier A Couple of Dicks .

Thanks to general prudishness and difficulty promoting a film with such a name, however, Dicks had to go.



"The Movie Formerly Known as A Couple of Dicks has finally settled on a (network-policy-dictated) replacement title!" Smith announced yesterday on his Twitter .



"While we’ll always have Dicks in our hearts, the title we just now locked makes me smile on a bunch of different levels - including this: (1) we can now advertise our movie properly (and ironically). And said marketing begins… on every print of Sherlock Holmes , Christmas Day!"



When one of Smith's Twitter followers queried the fact he can't reveal the title, Smith replied, "That kinda thing's above my pay-grade, sir. WB will announce in a day or two."

Whatever the hell it's called, the film stars Bruce Willis, Seann William Scott and 30 Rock 's Tracy Morgan and will hit cinemas on 28 February.



Looking forward to Smith's latest? Think he wussed out, allowing the higher-ups to dick around with his title? Let us know below...

