Ken Levine kicks off 'Irrational Interviews' with Todd Howard

Ken "BioShock" Levine's studio, formerly called Irrational Games, formerly called 2K Boston, now called Irrational Games again, has kicked off a series of interviews with game industry moguls, beginning with Todd Howard, Executive Producer and Game Director from Bethesda Softworks, and the leader behind Fallout 3 and the Elder Scrolls series. Levine and Associate ProducerShawn Elliott (formerly an editor at1up)talk with Howard about gamedesign, the future of RPGs, their histories, and the industry in general.

The episode isavailable on iTunes, as adirect download, orstreaming on Irrational's site.It's absolutely worth a listen if you're interested in the behind-the-scenes muckery of game development, and it's a must-listen if you're a fan of any of Levine or Howard's games. And we've got an inkling that future Irrational Interviews will almost definitely absolutely be worth your time, and will actually be pretty rational.

Jul 1, 2010