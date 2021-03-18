Infinite Frontier #1 and Infinite Frontier: Secret Files #1 debut in June

DC has released the full solicitations for two new titles tying into its new Infinite Frontier branding, both arriving in June.

First up is the kickoff of a six-issue limited series titled – what else – Infinite Frontier #1, from writer Joshua Williamson and artist Xermanico.

The previously announced limited series will explore and establish the new DC 'Infinite Frontier' status quo, which centers around a new Omniverse which includes basically every world and Multiverse from previous DC continuity and establishes every previous DC story as accessible and applicable in current continuity.

But judging by the solicitation text for Infinite Frontier #1, all is not exactly back in place, as Alan Scott is searching for some missing members of the Justice Society, and Roy Harper is trying to stay hidden.

"When our heroes saved the Multiverse from Perpetua in Dark Nights: Death Metal, everything was put back where it belonged...and we do mean everything," reads DC's description of Infinite Frontier #1. "All the damage from all the Crises was undone, and heroes long thought gone returned from whatever exile they had been in. Most of them, at least."

"Alan Scott, the Green Lantern from the Justice Society of America, has noticed some of his allies are still missing in action, and he's determined to find them. There are others, though, who would rather remain hidden than explain themselves, like Roy Harper, a.k.a. Arsenal, a man who should be dead but now is not," it continues.

"Plus, what does all this mean for the DCU's place in the Multiverse? On opposite sides of a dimensional divide, both Barry Allen and President Superman ponder this question. Not to mention the Darkseid of it all! Or a team of Multiversal heroes called Justice Incarnate!"

Alongside Infinite Frontier #1, DC will publish Infinite Frontier: Secret Files #1, an 80-page one-shot comprised of six stories from writers Joshua Williamson, Brandon Thomas, Stephanie Phillips, Dan Watters, Inaki Miranda, Valentine De Landro, Stephen Byrne, and more, all of which will focus on characters that will play important roles in Infinite Frontier.

The stories were previously published as digital-first content.

"Are you ready for the new Infinite Frontier series? Do you have the lowdown on all the characters? If not, this print edition of the digital-first Secret Files series will tell you everything you're dying to know," reads DC's solicitation for Infinite Frontier: Secret Files #1.

"Take a look inside Director Bones personal database for stories featuring Jade and Obsidian, the children of the original Green Lantern; Psycho-Pirate, the scourge of many a Crisis on many an Earth; President Superman, the Multiverse's ultimate beacon of hope; Roy Harper, back from the dead; and just who are the Totality…?! Featuring six stories in print for the very first time!"

Infinite Frontier #1 is due out June 23, followed by Infinite Frontier: Secret Files #1 on June 30.

