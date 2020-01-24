Indie co-op gem Knights and Bikes rides onto Switch next month

Publisher Double Fine is bringing Studio Foam Sword's cell-shaded co-op delight, Knights and Bikes, to the Switch on February 6. In preparation, the devs have released a Switch-specific trailer showing off the colorful hand-painted art style.

Strictly speaking, Knights and Bikes offers great fun in both single-player and co-op modes, but there's a reason we named it one of the best co-op games to play with a friend.

In Knights and Bikes, you're joined by your adorable pet goose (no, not that goose) and a trusted comrade to cycle along the coast of the fictional British isle of Penfurzy in search of lost treasure. "Armed with frisbees, water-balloons, video game controllers the powerful beats of an amplified boom-box and more, Nessa & Demelza are ready for whatever troubles - real or imaginary - come their way," reads the press release.

It's a testament to the game's heartwarming story that Knights and Bikes is set to be adapted to a TV series by Tiger Aspect Productions.

The Goonies-inspired coming-of-age adventure was made by ex-Media Molecule devs, including Tearaway creative lead Moo Yu, Tearaway designer Rex Crowle, and Little Big Planet audio lead Kenny Young. It's no surprise then that Knights and Bikes is a delightfully charming romp with as much heart as quirky charm.

The ability to play co-op locally using single Joy-Cons is a huge benefit to the Switch port. Pre-orders are live on the Switch eShop with a 10% discount for securing your order early.