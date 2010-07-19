Popular

Inception woos box office

Opens with $60m, trumps Despicable Me

Inception

Inception ran away with the top prize at the box office this weekend, shoving last week’s numero uno Despicable Me off the top spot.

Opening to the sound of $60m, Inception proved the weekend’s biggest draw, and garnered favourable reviews that mean it’s currently a healthy 84% fresh over at Rotten Tomatoes.

Despicable Me had to settle for second place with just over half of Inception ’s taking ($32m), while Disney will be disappointed with The Sorcerer’s Apprentice , which failed to weave a powerful enough spell, ending up in third and bagging just $17m. Ouch.

Threequels Twilight: Eclipse and Toy Story 3 both filled out of the rest of the top five, the former with $13m, the latter $11m.

Meanwhile, Grown Ups stuck firm in sixth place with $10m, The Last Airbender slipped two places to seventh as attendance dropped by 55% (it took $7.4m), and Predators went all the way from third to eighth with $6.8m. As an aside, the Adrien Brody-starring sequel has now made its $40m budget back – does that mean we’ll see more predators in cinemas soon? We wouldn’t advise holding your breath.

Rounding out the top ten, Knight & Day attendance dropped by 52% (not surprising considering the scathing reviews) with $3.7m, and The Karate Kid came in tenth, perhaps signalling its last week in the top ten, with $2.2m.

What did you see this weekend?

