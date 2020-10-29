Hocus Pocus board game review

The Hocus Pocus board game is a charming cooperative experience with more than enough challenge to keep you on your toes.

Much like the movie's Sanderson sisters, this Hocus Pocus board game may feel a little out of place. The film came out back in 1993, after all. However, that hasn't dulled its charm. This is a fun cooperative experience with more than enough challenge to keep you entertained, and it will most definitely put a spell on anyone wanting a fast but engaging Halloween experience.

Toil and trouble

Based on the classic Disney movie, the Hocus Pocus board game challenges you to banish all three Sanderson sisters by dawn. How? By brewing up a potion, naturally. You'll concoct your special brew on a game board shaped like a cauldron, and you'll need to fill all five slots with ingredients of the same color or type to progress. Do so to stun one of the three witches and move your victory marker closer to sunrise. Stun a witch three times and you win.

As is only right, this recipe will call for some suitably disgusting ingredients; we're talking everything from dead man's toe to 'oil of boil' (gross). However, the art-style isn't as nasty. It's cartoon-like and characterful without being overly sweet, and the Hocus Pocus board game is perfect if you prefer your Halloweens to be spooky yet cute as a result.

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

Don't think it's a board game for kids, though. This thing is hard. Much harder than it seems, anyway.

That's because you can't communicate with your teammates about which ingredient you're going to put down. For the most part, you can't even show them what ingredients you have in your hand. Instead, you're allowed to pose one simple question at the start of your turn - you can ask if someone has a specific color or type of ingredient. To make matters trickier, this can only be answered with a yes or no.

Put a spell on you

That makes forming a game plan tough, especially when your allies might accidentally undo your hard work building a set of ingredients. The result is a need for flexibility; you'll have to pivot fast if things go wrong. You see, you lose if you use up all the ingredients from the deck. As I found out, that's all too easy.

This is due to the fact that some ingredients cast a spell when played. Some of these may remove ingredients from the board, while others discard cards from the ingredient deck itself. They're brutal, and the only reprieve is stunning a witch and stopping them from casting that spell in the first place.

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

Nonetheless, it never feels unfair. Rather than blaming the mechanics, our losses could always be chalked up to our own mistakes or plain bad luck. Plus, you do have some tricks of your own. Namely, you have single-use tokens inspired by events from the movie (like 'burning rain of death') that give you a much-needed advantage. Equally, certain ingredients feature Binx the cat. You can then play with your hand of ingredient cards face up, or allow another player to do so. It's not much, but it'll give you the edge you need.

That's what keeps me coming back to the Hocus Pocus board game; it's a difficult but fun challenge to overcome, and the perfect companion to the movie itself on Disney Plus.