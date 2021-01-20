Hitman 3 servers are down on launch day

Hitman 3 is experiencing some server issues as it struggles to deal with launch day traffic. As of the time of this writing, the servers are down and GamesRadar+ is unable to access the game on PS5 and PC. We're not the only ones.

We've reached out to IO to see when the problem might be fixed, and we'll update the story when we hear back. For now, here's a brief statement from IO on the matter:

"We're on it. Hitman 3 has arrived and everyone wants to play at once. We're tracking and will have everyone in the game, with their progress as soon as possible."

The statement above also addresses the issue with progression carryover GamesRadar+ reported on earlier. Since any new progress you make in Hitman 3 is wiped when you import saves from earlier games, a lot of players are holding off on starting the game until they can transfer their progress. For that reason, simply bypassing the servers and playing offline isn't really a viable option for everyone. Even IO Interactive recommends waiting until you complete the progress carryover process to start the game.

"If you have already started playing Hitman 3 and then choose to perform the progression carryover process, you will lose all progression earned within Hitman 3 up to that point. We recommend you carryover progress before starting Hitman 3," reads the official Hitman 3 pre-launch guide.

For now, prepare yourself for your next contract 47 with these essential Hitman 3 tips.