Hidden Deep is a brand new 2D sci-fi thriller title arriving from developer Cogwheel Software and publisher Daedalic Entertainment later this year.

Make sure not to miss out on when it launches into Steam Early Access this May as it ponders what exactly lies beyond the ocean floor, and - spoilers - it's not friendly.

A brand new, exclusive trailer debuted at the latest Future Games Show, revealing a little more about the game's terrifying plot and grabby monsters. A group of researchers were sent to investigate some strange anomalies, but have since gone AWOL. You're the leader of the second team who goes to find them - and what they discovered down there.

As the leader, you're in charge of controlling your team members and giving them specific orders that may well save their lives. You'll be using grappling-hooks, scanners, heavy machinery, drones, and more to explore the suboceanic caves, with your squad.

But, as we said, you're not alone down in the dark. You'll also be fighting deadly alien lifeforms that are devious as well as deadly, along with environmental traps and other hidden threats.

And that includes your squadmates, as clearly everything has gone wrong under the sea. The trailer teases claustrophobia, betrayal, and more, so prepare yourself for things to get seriously complicated down there when Hidden Deep arrives later this year.

It'll be released on PC via Steam, with Early Acccess arriving this May, so don't forget to wishlist it now so you know the moment you can start your descent.

For more exciting titles to add to your wishlist, make sure to tune into the rest of the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase.