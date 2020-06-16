Heavy Metal rolls out unique tie-in to 300th issue - an actual pinball machine

The iconic comics anthology Heavy Metal will release its 300th issue on August 19, and for the occasion it's releasing something special.

An actual pinball machine.

Heavy Metal has partnered with Stern Pinball and Incendium for production on a limited edition Heavy Metal pinball machine, priced at $7,999. The machine's cabinet will have all-original art, light-up figures, custom art blades, and come with a limited edition, hand-numbered variant copy of Heavy Metal #300.

"Sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and metal collide in this first-ever pinball machine," Incendium CEO Llexi Leon said in the announcement. "This is our most ambitious Heavy Metal product yet. We couldn’t be more proud of the result and we’re hugely grateful for the support from Stern Pinball and Heavy Metal in bringing this amazing machine into existence."

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Heavy Metal/Stern Pinball/Incendium) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Heavy Metal/Stern Pinball/Incendium) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Heavy Metal/Stern Pinball/Incendium) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Heavy Metal/Stern Pinball/Incendium) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Heavy Metal/Stern Pinball/Incendium)

The pinball game focuses on Taarna, the warrior which debuted in the 1981 animated film Heavy Metal. The machine will have a soundtrack to include songs from the movie by Blue Oyster Cult and Cheap Trick, as well as new music by Sebastian Bach and Brendon Small.

"Gamifying the Heavy Metal ethos into this timeless machine is a testament to Incendium's understanding of Heavy Metal's vision," Heavy Metal CEO Matthew Medney said. "I couldn't be more excited about this product, and all of the other specialty items we have on our upcoming slate."

Incendium is making these Heavy Metal #300 pinball machines to order, and only until the end of 2020.