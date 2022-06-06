Hades mod brings new four new gods to Olympus

An impressive new Hades mod adds more gods and boons to the game.

Hades is hands-down one of the best roguelikes you can play. Not only does it have a truly stunning art style and combat that will keep you coming back for more, but the range of weapons and abilities on offer makes every run feel distinctly different. Now, thanks to a new mod, Hades fans can enjoy even more variety when attempting to escape the Underworld.

As spotted by ResetEra (opens in new tab) user crimsonECHIDNA, the OlympusExtra mod (opens in new tab) bolsters the game with new gods and boons, as well as "unique effects, god's curses, duo boons, voicelines, and more." A total of four new Olympians will be added (opens in new tab); these are Apollo, Hera, Hestia and Hephaestus. So far, only Apollo is available, with the others "still in the early stages of development".

Apollo gives Zagreus more of a fighting chance with boons that cause your attack, special and dash to inflict Blind, and buffs such as Divine Law which make Blind-afflicted foes more susceptible to damage. The mod also adds duo boons for Aphrodite, Artemis, Ares, Demeter. Modder AlexKage (opens in new tab) is promising four more duo boons, along with an Apollo summon for Theseus, voice lines and custom special effects. You can download the OlympusExtra mod right now via NexusMods.

Roguelikes are a great fit for handheld, and it seems that plenty of Steam Deck users agree. Along with Rogue Legacy 2 and The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, Hades is one of Steam Deck's most played games.

