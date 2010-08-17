Popular

Gamescom 2010: New Fable 3 screens bring massive hammers, beautiful environments, and zombie raves

By

Well that's what it looks like anyway. Check 'em out and let your eyeballs drool a bit

And while we assume the shot directlybelow is of some kind of magical Hollow Man blasting, it could just as easily be construed as a snapshot from a night of hard clubbing in a laser-strewn Ibiza dancehall. During the Industrial Revolution. With zombies. So full points there.Scroll on for the rest.


Above: ZOMBIE TECHNO PARTY!


Above: Almost a Shadow of the Colossus vibe here


Above: We assume this is that cable car thing fromthe last set of screens. Exploding. Brightly


Above: Insert ambient choral work here


Above: Raving or getting shot in the face. Choices are limited for a Hollow Man


Above: The people are looking a whole lot less plasticy this time around


Above: We'll assume he'll be the bad guy then


Above: We wish this man was our Grandad


Above: It looks like things are going to get deserty. Is this one of the neighbouring countries previously mentioned?


Above: Between the bare chest, beard and massive hammer, this screenshot could not be more manly

David Houghton

Long-time GR+ writer Dave has been gaming with immense dedication ever since he failed dismally at some '80s arcade racer on a childhood day at the seaside (due to being too small to reach the controls without help). These days he's an enigmatic blend of beard-stroking narrative discussion and hard-hitting Psycho Crushers.
See comments