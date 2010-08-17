Gamescom 2010: New Fable 3 screens bring massive hammers, beautiful environments, and zombie raves

And while we assume the shot directlybelow is of some kind of magical Hollow Man blasting, it could just as easily be construed as a snapshot from a night of hard clubbing in a laser-strewn Ibiza dancehall. During the Industrial Revolution. With zombies. So full points there.Scroll on for the rest.



Above: ZOMBIE TECHNO PARTY!



Above: Almost a Shadow of the Colossus vibe here



Above: We assume this is that cable car thing fromthe last set of screens. Exploding. Brightly



Above: Insert ambient choral work here



Above: Raving or getting shot in the face. Choices are limited for a Hollow Man



Above: The people are looking a whole lot less plasticy this time around



Above: We'll assume he'll be the bad guy then



Above: We wish this man was our Grandad



Above: It looks like things are going to get deserty. Is this one of the neighbouring countries previously mentioned?



Above: Between the bare chest, beard and massive hammer, this screenshot could not be more manly