Game music of the day: Donkey Kong Country

Welcome to GamesRadar's daily blast of all things pertaining to the ever-growing field of game music. Each post will introduce new sounds, games, composers and fan-made remixes of gaming's greatest aural achievements.

May 7, 2010

Game: Donkey Kong Country

Song: Aquatic Ambiance

Composer: David Wise



Above: Aquatic Ambiance from Donkey Kong Country

First introduced in the Coral Capers level of Donkey Kong Country, Aquatic Ambiance is a fittingly impressive track for thebest water level of all time. This is soft music done right. Soothing and smooth without being the least bit boring, Ambiance perfectly complements the flowy serenity of DKC's underwater levels. In the video below,Ken Lobbeven explains that the first DKC water level is meant as a easygoing reward for players after they've braved a difficult level (Reptile Rumble isn't that tricky, but OK), so Aquatic Ambiance was specifically crafted to be relaxing and mellow.



Above:Ken Lobbtries to explain how good the DKC soundtrack is whileinterviewer dude spazzes out

While Aquatic Ambiance has beenremixedmany times, still nothing compares to the original mix.How can you improve upon thosebloopy bubble sounds and tinkly keyboardnotes that strike just the right balance? Donkey Kong Country is known for its standout soundtrack, and Aquatic Ambiance is the standoutwithin its many stellar tunes.







Above:The understated elegance of its melody lends itself to thepiano too

