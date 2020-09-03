Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. is a retro bundle of joy with a built-in clock

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. is bringing classic Mario platforming to an even more classic handheld game system.

The limited-edition gadget is styled after Nintendo's original Game & Watch systems, but with modern touches including a full-color LCD screen and a D-pad for easier navigation (the original Game & Watch systems only had buttons). It's coming out on November 13 for $49.99.

The Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. system will let you play all of the original Super Mario Bros., as well as Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2). On top of that, the device includes a Mario-fied version of the original ball-juggling Game & Watch game titled Ball, because you could just call games things like that back then.

It is a Game & Watch, so the device also functions as a digital clock. Nintendo's teasing that the clock function includes 35 "little touches" that you'll discover as you watch the hours go by with Mario and friends. The trailer shows off a cute little animation that plays at the stroke of midnight, with a bunch of Yoshis from Super Mario World showing up to help bring in the new day.

It will only be available for a limited time, which was a recurring theme for the new stuff Nintendo announced at its Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct today. Super Mario 3D All Stars bundles together 3 games, but will be taken off the eShop in April , and so will Switch Online battle royale Super Mario Bros. 35 .