Best Shots review - Future State: Justice League #1 sets up an interesting dynamic for the team

In working out how to tell a story about an all-new Justice League, Joshua Williamson appears to have Grant Morrison's run on the mind. If that influence isn't immediately clear, it becomes much more apparent come the end of his Future State: Justice League #1 story with Robson Rocha, Daniel Henriques, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Tom Napolitano.

Future State: Justice League #1 credits Written by Joshua Williamson and Ram V

Art by Robson Rocha, Daniel Henriques, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Marcio Takara, and Marcelo Maiolo

Lettered by Tom Napolitano and Rob Leigh

Published by DC

'Rama Rating: 7 out of 10

Future State's Justice League team consists of Jon Kent, Tim Fox, Yara Flor, Jo Mullein, Andy Curry, and Josh Chambers (a non-binary Flash from another part of the multiverse). They've been operating for a little while and they come together here to investigate multiple murders at the Hall of Justice, which hasn't been in use as they've tried to forge a League built on new rules.

Williamson certainly sets up an interesting dynamic between the six through this, even if the meta elements at play aren't as strongly refined as Morrison always manages to be with theirs.

(Image credit: DC)

Rocha, Henriques, and Fajardo Jr. provide some of the best-looking work of 'Future State,' the same of which can be said for Marcio Takara and Marcelo Maiolo who provide the art for the Justice League Dark story that makes up the issue's second half.

The narrative, which sees the team on the run, demonstrates Takara's strong grasp on each cast member's character and his skill in crafting plots that give them all something to contribute. If you've read any of Ram V's prior JLD issues, it's just as solid and enjoyable.

