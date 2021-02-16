Best Shots review - Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #2 is radiant

While the primary creative team of Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #2 are sure to follow through on the conflict between Superman and Darkseid which their opening salvo set-up, the strongest material from all involved comes as a result of the scenes which see Diana coming to terms with the end.

Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #2 credits Written by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and L.L. McKinney

Art by Jen Bartel, Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales, and Emilio Lopez

Lettered by Pat Brosseau and Becca Carey

Published by DC

'Rama Rating: 6 out of 10

These moments are stiller and quieter than the aforementioned fight, with Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad's script working in a more contemplative mood as well as allowing Jen Bartel's artistic prowess the ability to run wild against the cosmos. Despite being in the deepest reaches of space, the radiant colors of her costuming let her be a beacon of light in the dark. Her best panels from a storytelling perspective come from these moments that dial-in on Diana's emotional journey; character-focused, much like her most striking covers.

(Image credit: Jen Bartel (DC))

The Nubia-starring back-up – by the creative team of L.L. McKinney, Alitha Martinez, Mark Morales, Emilio Lopez, and Becca Carey – operates on the reverse of the main story's dynamic, by focusing on a time where Diana is absent. Only the story has the central problem of utilizing one of Diana's least interesting villains, Grail, who dominated so much of James Robinson's time on the title without ever being developed beyond a basic idea.

Their antagonist's presence is the dominant force here, as Nubia finds herself captured and in chains for much of the issue while Grail's scheme unfolds. This half of the story feels more static as a result of their lead being more reactive than proactive and makes for a disappointing conclusion considering how prominent Nubia's personality was in the first half.

