Everything Announced at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2022

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2022 took place on March 24th, 2022, providing updates, release dates and reveals for a number of exciting upcoming games. If you weren’t able to catch the show as it was broadcast live across GamesRadar’s social channels, then this article is for you. We’ve put together a list of all of the major reveals from the Spring Showcase, which was presented by Ashly Burch and John MacMillan, the performers behind Aloy and Varl from the Horizon series.

The Time I Have Left

The Spring Showcase kicked off with the reveal of The Time I Have Left, a mysterious time-driven escape adventure caked in neon and bustling with spooky monsters. The Time I Have Left is coming in 2023.

Gun Jam

Next up we saw some exclusive gameplay from Gun Jam, Jaw Drop Games’ finger-snapping rhythm shooter where players have to be right on time to survive. Gun Jam is coming soon to PC.

Turbo Golf Racing

Golfing with cars! Hugecalf Studios’ Turbo Golf Racing was up next, and we got a taste of its hectic gameplay. Turbo Golf Racing is headed to PC and Xbox, with a beta coming soon.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Following that we caught up with A44, the developers of Ashen, to talk about the studio’s next game, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. This god-killing action RPG is coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC in 2022.

Crime Sight

We also got to see some gameplay from Crime Sight, Konami’s Sherlockian social deduction game. If you want to see what happens when an AI Moriarty and an AI Sherlock go toe to toe, then you’ll have to play this one when it launches on Steam this April 14, 2022.

Midnight Ghost Hunt

And then the ghosts arrived… Vaulted Sky Games debuted a CGI trailer for Midnight Ghost Hunt, the studio’s upcoming co-op game that blends prop hunting with ghostbusting. Midnight Ghost Hunt is headed to PC on March 31, 2022.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut PC

An exclusive trailer from Kojima Productions came next, providing a few literal windows into the captivating world of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, which lands on PC this March 30.

Demeo: PC Edition

Live-action and gameplay came together in a trailer for Demeo: PC Edition, the tabletop adventure game where communication is crucial. Prepare yourself for dungeoneering adventures when Demeo: PC Edition lands on Steam this April 7.

Dorfromantik

The peaceful city-builder Dorfromantik popped up next, as Toukana Interactive dropped a trailer to reveal that the game is coming out of early access and launching on Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG this April 28.

Alterborn

A world premiere revealed Alterborn, Iron Lung’s atmospheric third-person action shooter. Wishlists at the ready, as this antediluvian adventure is coming to PlayStation and PC in 2023.

Virtual Show Floor

We took a break from the regular programming to walk around the Spring Showcase Virtual Show Floor. Every game listed below was shown off with a trailer, with an accompanying demo available on the Future Games Show page on Steam, which you can download right now!

Cursed to Golf

Power Chord

Terror of Hemasaurus

Spirit of the Island

Project Warlock 2

Norco

ABRISS: Build to Destroy

Revolution: The Spark

Helvetii

Sengoku Dynasty

We jumped back into individual trailers with Sengoku Dynasty, a new feudal-themed survival adventure where players will have to build and protect a village in war-torn Japan. Sengoku Dynasty is coming to PC in 2022.

Deliver Us Mars

Next up we caught some in-engine footage from Deliver us Mars, Keoken Interactive’s roving follow up to 2019’s Deliver us the Moon. Deliver us Mars is coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Justice Sucks: Recharged

An incredible 90s bop soundtracked the stealthy antics of a sentient Roomba as we got to see more gameplay from Justice Sucks: Recharged, which is coming soon to PC.

Team17

Our friends at Team17 offered a montage of the publisher’s current and upcoming titles, including Sweet Transit, Gord, Ship of Fools, The Unliving, The Serpent Rogue and finally, Trepang 2.

Songs of Conquest

Our friends at Lavaportion dropped by to deliver a developer presentation concerning Songs of Conquest, the studio’s turn-based adventure powered by pleasing pixel art. Get ready for it, as it’s coming to early access on May 10.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

A new trailer for TT Games’ upcoming Lego Star Wars adventure showed off the game’s villains, including a very buff-looking Kylo Ren. Hopefully, it will whet your appetite ahead of the launch of The Skywalker Saga on April 5.

Ones to Watch Montage

Our Spring Showcase Ones to Watch montage gave viewers short bursts of gameplay footage from a number of interesting games. Sacrifire, Instruments of Destruction, Food Truck Empire, Mythbusters; The Game, Lumote, Evil Wizard, Arcade Paradise and Itorah all shared the spotlight.

The Cycle: Frontier

Creative Director Dan Banefelt dropped by to give us the skinny on The Cycle: Frontier, a survival shooter where players will act as prospectors on a hostile alien world. Watch out for The Cycle: Frontier, which is coming to PC in 2022.

The Outbound Ghost

Our next world premiere concerned The Outbound Ghost, a cutesy RPG with emotional undertones inspired by Paper Mario and Undertale. Coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox!

This Means Warp

Procedural spaceship management simulator This Means Warp arrived next, serving up some chaotic gameplay narrated by the ship’s AI. This Means Warp is out now, so go check it out if it tickled your fancy!

Forever Skies

Far From Home’s airship adventure Forever Skies drifted on by during the Spring Showcase, revealing in-game footage and a 2022 release window on PC.

Alaskan Truck Simulator

Road Studio dropped a new trailer for Alaskan Truck Simulator, which sees players navigating the icy dangers of the frosty state. Alaskan Truck Simulator is parking up on PC in 2022.

IMMORTALITY

A cryptic trailer for Sam Barlow’s latest live-action adventure Immortality appeared next, providing a careful glimpse into the world of Marissa Marcel. Players will solve the mystery by matching cuts in movie footage, per the gameplay trailer seen in the show.

Imp of the Sun

Peruvian platformer Imp of the Sun is out now, and a trailer introduced us to the game’s story and gameplay during the Spring Showcase. Check it out on PC!

Expedition Zero

A spooky live-action trailer introduced Spring Showcase viewers to the frosty, flare-lit world of Expedition Zero, Tinybuild’s survival game which is out now on PC.

Silt

Hand drawn and haunting, our next trailer concerned Silt from Spiral Circus. Dive into a monochrome abyss when Silt launches on Steam in early 2022.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong

Jugulars covered, we took an in-depth look at Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong. The game’s developers, Big Bad Wolf Studio, explained how dialogue fights and character skills work to unravel the game’s narrative. Swansong is headed to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on May 19, 2022.

The Cub

Our penultimate showing was a world premiere trailer for The Cub, a vibrant post-apocalyptic platformer set in a collapsed world. The Cub is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Lego Bricktales

We rounded off the show with an exclusive look at Lego Bricktales, Clockstone Studio’s diorama-based brick-building adventure. Put together Lego projects to solve problems in this gorgeous puzzler, which is coming in 2022.