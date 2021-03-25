We've all assumed the roles of fictional superheroes in video games, whether you've swung around the streets of New York as Spider-Man or fought thugs in Gotham as Batman, but what about the everyday superheroes in real life? Firefighters are some of the unsung heroes in the real world but it's often easy to be oblivious to how dangerous the profession can be.

In the trailer above, you can see the dangers and stress firefighters go through, along with the first snippets of Fire Commander gameplay. Games that put the player in the shoes of the firefighter are few and far between, but this tactical real-time experience has players battling blazes and tempering flames in a variety of scenarios. Fire isn't an enemy that you can kill or overpower; you can only outsmart it as you save as many lives as possible.

Make sure you stay notified of when you can fight fires by adding Fire Commander to your Steam wishlist, and keeping an eye out for it on the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts.

As the name suggests, you're the leader of an entire squad of firefighters, where you command your entire unit. You'll have an array of classes available to use for each member of your team and as you play through the engaging story, your firefighters will bond with one another. On top of that, you'll be in charge of an entire fire station, with numerous upgrades available and rescue vehicles at your disposal.

Fire Commander is coming to Steam, PS4, PS5, and Xbox platforms in the near future and you can find more information on the official website .