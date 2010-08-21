Entire Rock Band 3 set list "leaked" intentionally by the developer

You may have caughtthe news yesterday that some of the Rock Band 3 setlist was leakedby an internet video that focused on a person, but showed one of the game’s designers scrolling through the setlist in the background. Today, the folks at developer Harmonix have told the internet just what they think of such shady practices and issued a stern rebuke. Of course, by “rebuke” we mean “counter-leak the entire set list,” all 83 songs of it , in their own video. It’s below, but here’s the setlist for ya.

Amy Winehouse – "Rehab"

Anthrax – "Caught in a Mosh"

At the Drive-In – "One Armed Scissor"

Avenged Sevenfold – "Beast And The Harlot"

The B-52s – "Rock Lobster"

The Beach Boys – "Good Vibrations" (Live)

Big Country – "In a Big Country"

Blondie – "Heart of Glass"

Bob Marley & The Wailers – "Get Up, Stand Up"

The Bronx – "False Alarm"

Chicago – "25 or 6 to 4"

The Cure – "Just Like Heaven"

David Bowie – "Space Oddity"

Deep Purple – "Smoke on the Water"

Def Leppard – "Foolin'"

Devo – "Whip It"

Dio – "Rainbow in the Dark"

Dire Straits – "Walk of Life"

The Doobie Brothers – "China Grove"

The Doors – "Break On Through (To the Other Side)"

Dover – "King George"

Echo & the Bunnymen – "The Killing Moon"

Elton John – "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting"

Faith No More – "Midlife Crisis"

Filter – "Hey Man, Nice Shot"

The Flaming Lips – "Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1"

Foreigner – "Cold as Ice"

Golden Earring – "Radar Love"

HIM – "Killing Loneliness"

Huey Lewis and the News – "The Power of Love"

Hypernova – "Viva La Resistance"

Ida Maria – "Oh My God"

INXS – "Need You Tonight"

The J. Geils Band – "Centerfold"

James Brown – "I Got You (I Feel Good)"

Jane's Addiction – "Been Caught Stealing"

The Jimi Hendrix Experience ˆ"Crosstown Traffic"

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – "I Love Rock 'n Roll"

John Lennon – "Imagine"

Juanes – "Me Enamora"

Lynyrd Skynyrd – "Free Bird"

Maná – "Oye Mi Amor"

Marilyn Manson – "The Beautiful People"

Metric – "Combat Baby"

The Muffs – "Outer Space"

Night Ranger – "Sister Christian"

Ozzy Osbourne – "Crazy Train"

Paramore – "Misery Business"

Phish – "Llama"

Phoenix – "Lasso"

The Police – "Don't Stand So Close to Me"

Poni Hoax – "Antibodies"

Pretty Girls Make Graves – "Something Bigger, Something Brighter"

Primus – "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver"

Queen – "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Queens of the Stone Age – "No One Knows"

Rammstein – "Du Hast"

Ramones – "I Wanna Be Sedated"

Raveonettes – "Last Dance"

Rilo Kiley – "Portions for Foxes"

Riverboat Gamblers – "Don't Bury Me... I'm Still Not Dead"

Roxette – "The Look"

Slipknot – "Before I Forget"

Smash Mouth – "Walkin' on the Sun"

The Smiths – "Stop Me If You've Heard This One Before"

The Sounds – "Living in America"

Spacehog – "In the Meantime"

Steve Miller Band – "Fly Like an Eagle"

Stone Temple Pilots – "Plush"

Swingin' Utters – "This Bastard's Life"

T. Rex – "20th Century Boy"

Tears for Fears – "Everybody Wants to Rule the World"

Tegan and Sara – "The Con"

Them Crooked Vultures – "Dead End Friends"

Tokio Hotel – "Humanoid"

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers - "I Need to Know"

The Vines – "Get Free"

War – "Low Rider"

Warren Zevon – "Werewolves of London"

The White Stripes – "The Hardest Button to Button"

Whitesnake – "Here I Go Again"

The Who – "I Can See for Miles"

Yes – "Roundabout"



Above: This is the gospel truth, people. Accept no substitutes

The Cure? Check. The Police? In there. And now that we know the starter setlists for both Rock Band 3 andGuitar Hero: Warriors of Rock, let the battle for supremacy begin! We already know who has the better sense of humor (Let’s see: The crew who pulled this stunt versus the company that cancelled Brutal Legend, then sued EA for picking it up. Tough call). Who’s setlist appeals the most to you?

We’re not taking sides just yet, but … you know … Freebird. Just sayin’. Oh, andclick hereto hear a recent interview we did with the Harmonix boys above very recently.

Aug 20, 2010

