Enslaved interview - a monkey, robots, and some freaky-real mannequins [VIDEO]

One of the first things a particularly brilliant, if slightly doofus-y games journalist says in the above video is this (but with crappier grammar): "The only thing that can keep Enslaved: Journey to the West from being a sleeper hit is if it becomes a bona fide, full-blown hit."I'm right, too. Playing like some strange conglomeration of Ico, God of War, and Sly Cooper and looking as artistically and technically beautiful as anything out there, the upcoming action adventure oozes style and originalilty. Interesting plot, top-notch voice acting - even the game's eerily realistic promotional mannequinsare a cut above (they have real wigs and wear real clothes).

But don't just take my word for it. Give this video a quick look. If it doesn't convince you that Enslaved is something special, you might need to get yourself an optical upgrade...

Jul 28, 2010