Enslaved interview - a monkey, robots, and some freaky-real mannequins [VIDEO]

By

We talk about why this is a game way more people should be talking about

One of the first things a particularly brilliant, if slightly doofus-y games journalist says in the above video is this (but with crappier grammar): "The only thing that can keep Enslaved: Journey to the West from being a sleeper hit is if it becomes a bona fide, full-blown hit."I'm right, too. Playing like some strange conglomeration of Ico, God of War, and Sly Cooper and looking as artistically and technically beautiful as anything out there, the upcoming action adventure oozes style and originalilty. Interesting plot, top-notch voice acting - even the game's eerily realistic promotional mannequinsare a cut above (they have real wigs and wear real clothes).

But don't just take my word for it. Give this video a quick look. If it doesn't convince you that Enslaved is something special, you might need to get yourself an optical upgrade...

Jul 28, 2010

Eric Bratcher

I was the founding Executive Editor/Editor in Chief here at GR, charged with making sure we published great stories every day without burning down the building or getting sued. Which isn't nearly as easy as you might imagine. I don't work for GR any longer, but I still come here - why wouldn't I? It's awesome. I'm a fairly average person who has nursed an above average love of video games since I first played Pong just over 30 years ago. I entered the games journalism world as a freelancer and have since been on staff at the magazines Next Generation and PSM before coming over to GamesRadar. Outside of gaming, I also love music (especially classic metal and hard rock), my lovely wife, my pet pig Bacon, Japanese monster movies, and my dented, now dearly departed '89 Ranger pickup truck. I pray sincerely. I cheer for the Bears, Bulls, and White Sox. And behind Tyler Nagata, I am probably the GR staffer least likely to get arrested... again.
