eBay Australia is selling the Nintendo Switch OLED for cheaper than ever right now

Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of Nintendo's handheld console, according to our review, but at its usual AU$539 it's a little bit of a tough sell. Sure, that display is beautiful, but paying nearly AU$100 more than the vanilla model feels a bit rich, considering it doesn't offer many meaningful upgrades elsewhere. But what if you could buy a Nintendo Switch OLED for roughly the same price as the normal machine?

eBay Australia's Big W store is currently offering the Nintendo Switch OLED model for a record breaking AU$449.10—that's AU$90 off the usual price. Correct us if we're wrong, but that's by far the cheapest price on the OLED model we've seen yet in Australia, though Amazon often sells the console for AU$499, and is doing so right now.

If you want to take advantage of the eBay offer, you've probably already clicked the link above and noted its AU$499 price tag. To make the most of the AU$449.10 offer, you'll need to be an eBay Plus member and use a coupon code. If you're not a member of eBay Plus, you can grab a free trial and cancel it before your first billing.

Once you've done that, add the Nintendo Switch OLED model to your cart, and enter the code PL10HTB in the "gift cards, vouchers, coupons" section. Then the price will be updated, and you can checkout.

Nintendo Switch OLED | AU$539 AU$449.10 at eBay

The cheapest Australian price tag on the OLED model yet, this deal is available via Big W's eBay store, and requires an eBay Plus membership. Sign up for a free eBay Plus trial here, cancel before billing, and use the coupon code PL10HTB to see this magical price materialise.

If the OLED model doesn't appeal to you, Amazon is still selling the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for AU$449. That may appeal if an OLED screen isn't very important to you, and a free game is (plus three months of Switch Online is included).

