Acer Predator is coming to PAX West 2018! As you're walking through the PAX West show floor you'll want to keep an eye out for the Predator team as they greet attendees with cosplayer Arcanine Rawr, hand out exclusive swag, interact with a special AR experience, and give away VIP passes to Friday night's Predator Gaming After Party. Follow #PredatorPAX closely on Twitter for regular updates on where to find them, and interact with the Predator AR experience on the show floor for a chance to win a Predator Orion Battle Station worth $10,000!

After the PAX show floor closes down, come to Acer's Predator Gaming After Party at The Showbox on Friday, August 31 at 9 PM to keep the good times going. The venue will feature a musical performance by DJ A-TRAK on the Showbox stage, competitive games of Rocket League in our pro-style 4 vs 4 matches, drinks, and giveaways for prizes like the powerful Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop and more. Post your best tweet at the party with #PredatorPAX for a chance to win!

Date: Friday, August 31

Time: 9 PM - 2 AM

Location:

The Showbox

1426 1st Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Register here and join the party!

*Entrance will be granted on a first come, first served basis for those who show an electronic ticket provided after registration or flyer and US identification.