Disney Plus error guide: what to do if you are unable to connect

Still seeing Disney Plus error codes? Error 83 has been persistently stopping users from logging in, with many being unable to connect even two weeks after launch. If you can't log in or are still getting Disney Plus error codes, we're here to help. Below, you'll find a rundown of possible fixes for error codes 39, 41, 42, 76, and more. Of course, error code 83 is probably the priority so head to the very bottom for that.

Of course, there isn't a blanket Disney Plus error code fix for us to say 'Here, do this and it'll all be sorted.' For the vast majority, it's a problem on Disney's end, which means you'll have to contact the House of Mouse directly. Thankfully, we've laid out all of your options on who to contact if you're getting a Disney Plus error or can't use Disney Plus.

Update: Disney has responded to the wave of Disney Plus errors with the following message: "The consumer demand for Disney Plus has exceeded our high expectations. We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience."

The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience.November 12, 2019

What to do if you can't log in to Disney Plus (or watch anything)

First things first: contact Disney Plus Help on Twitter. You can also visit their Help Centre and search for your error code, or email them using the address DisneyPlusHelp@Disney.com. If all else fails, contact their (US-only) customer service number: 888-905-7888.

While we’ll try our best to offer some error code fixes down below based on anecdotal evidence, there isn’t a 100% success rate. Contacting Disney directly will almost always be the best course of action.

Unable to connect to Disney Plus

With thousands upon thousands of people trying to connect to Disney Plus at once, chances are there’s bound to be a few errors. If you’re getting an “unable to connect” message followed by the app telling you “There seems to be an issue connecting to the Disney+ service” then the servers are clearly having some teething issues. It’s early in the app’s life. It happens.

You should log out, close the app, then log back in. Also, check your internet settings/router in case that’s the problem and even try different devices, including your PS4 and mobile if possible. Finally, if you’re in a region that doesn’t currently have Disney Plus and you’re using a VPN – that might be the cause of the flood of error messages. That’s a big no-no.

If all else fails, make sure you contact the Disney Plus Help account on Twitter, as they might be able to let you know if there are any problems or planned maintenance in store. In the US, there's even a customer service number you can call.

If you're yet to do it, here's our guide to Disney Plus sign up options.

Disney Plus error code 11

Oops! If you're getting Disney Plus error code 11 then it's a simple case of you're currently watching Disney Plus in a region that doesn't currently have access to it. Even if you're a US citizen who bought it in America, if you go on holiday to the UK, for example, you won't be able to use Disney Plus.

Disney Plus error code 39

Error code 39 is described as: "This means that the video you are trying to watch cannot be watched at this time. This could be a rights availability or other issue with Disney+."

But this one typically revolves around streaming Disney Plus via its Xbox One app. First, make sure you aren’t currently streaming via PC, mobile, or any other devices while using the Xbox One app. If that still doesn’t work – try changing HDMI port on your TV to your Xbox. It’s a minor change, but could fix error code 39.

Disney Plus error code 41

"We’re sorry, but we cannot play the video you requested," is a pretty baffling message, right? But that's essentially what error code 41 boils down to.

Error 41 appears when the system appears to be overloaded thanks to a traffic spike. It will be worth keeping an eye on The Mandalorian release schedule for this – if everyone’s trying to watch a single show at once, the stress levels might get too much and you could see this error. Think of it as a game launch day and the servers have gone kaput – patience, more than anything, is required.

Disney Plus error code 42

"Please check to see that you are still connected to the Internet and try again (Error Code 42)" is what you'll see when faced with one of the most frequent Disney Plus error codes.

If rebooting your router/trying a wired connection to your device doesn’t work, then you’ll have to go straight to the Disney Plus help team (check out the various methods of contacting them above) as this is one of the few Disney Plus error codes without a steady fix.

Disney Plus error code 73

Another new one that's surfaced in recent days, Disney Plus error code 73 supposedly has something to do with your IP address. To get it sorted out, you might need to contact your ISP and explain the issue to them. They should be able to then get things fixed for you.

Disney Plus error code 76

Error code 76 simply says, "We’re currently experiencing slow Internet connection speeds."

Disney Plus error code 76 is similar to 41 insomuch as it’s tied to the amount of traffic and potential server overload. The basic fixes can sometimes work best: uninstall your app and re-install; log out and back in, and rebooting your router. However, it’s worth, again, just contacting Disney or waiting a little longer for the service to sort itself out. There’s nothing much you can do on your end.

Disney Plus error code 83

Various messageboards and Twitter threads have drawn attention to error code 83. It seems to stem from using Disney Plus on your mobile or using mobile data, such as a hotspot or your data plan, or Roku devices. Connect to your home wi-fi and try another compatible device to see if that works any better.

Error 83, though, is by far the most prevalent and irritating. There's no known fix as of writing so your best course of action is to contact Disney

Disney Plus error code 86

"We’re sorry; this account has been blocked" sounds pretty scary. Hopefully, you can remedy it easily.

This particular Disney Plus error code requires you to go straight to Customer Service. That’s because your account has been blocked – it may have been hacked, but let’s hope not – and you’ll need to re-activate it. If you haven’t done so already, now may be a good time to also change your Disney Plus password. Just in case.

No error code

Well, this is unhelpful. If you're getting a 'No Error Code' message, try restarting your app until A) you either get a more useful error code number or B) it goes away all by itself. Again, try logging in and out too.

I can’t find Disney Plus in the app store

Weirdly, you might need to tweak your spelling of “Disney Plus” to find it. Try “Disney Plus,” “Disney+” “Disney +,” and even “disneyplus” as different app stores have it listed under different names.

For more help in getting where you need to go, try our Disney Plus app guide, which will direct you to the iOS and Android stores, among others.