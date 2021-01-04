DC gives a brief glimpse of the big Death Metal finale

DC is promising a whole lot of ramifications stemming from this week's finale of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's magnum opus Dark Nights: Death Metal.

(Image credit: DC)

The publisher has tied to the launch of Generations: Shattered #1 (and February's Generations: Forged #1), their two-month event Future State (both also launching this week), and their March-debuting new editorial era Infinite Frontier to Death Metal #1.



That's a lot of narrative heavy-lifting (we'll skip the obvious 'heavy metal' joke) for a few pages, and Newsarama has shot our shot on trying to figure out just exactly what the finale will offer up (we think it likely can be properly characterized as a reboot).

But the actual pages won't be fully digestible until Tuesday, January 5.

Until then DC has offered these three pages along with the creative credits that seem to indicate about ten pages (drawn by Yanick Paquette and Bryan Hitch ) will be devoted to the pair of highly important epilogues that may map the future of the superhero universe.

As a reminder: "Dark Nights: Death Metal has created an infinite multiverse," reads DC's description of the post-Death Metal-Infinite Frontier era. "DC's heroes saved all of reality from the brink of destruction and shook loose the very fabric of space and time. The entire history of the DC Universe has been restored. Every epic battle that ever happened is part of one timeline where everything matters!"

If everything matters then so do these three preview pages courtesy of DC. And be sure to check back Tuesday as Newsarama covers all the important ramifications of the Death Metal finale.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

Death Metal is what Scott Snyder calls an anti-Crisis. Check out Newsarama’s ranking of all of DC’s Crises from best to worst.