Dark Crisis and Death of the Justice League is in continuity says DC, but we take a closer look

DC and creators Joshua Williamson and Daniel Sampere are using a lot of descriptive terms and phrases to announce their big 2022 event Dark Crisis to the world.

"30 years in the making"

"Epic"

"Giant"

"Fun"

"Big celebration"

"Love letter"

And "...it's about the characters and the relationships that we've seen built over DC's great history."

Justice League #75 cover (Image credit: DC)

Dark Crisis and 'Death of the Justice League' in April's Justice League #75 may ultimately be any or even all of those things … but are they in continuity?

On February 8, the day before Dark Crisis was officially revealed by DC, writer Joshua Williamson tweeted that Justice League #75 "takes place a bit in the future of the DCU," which subsequently means so would the events of Dark Crisis.

Which raises questions.

For the record and upfront, we asked DC Wednesday and the publisher was immediately clear and decisive that 'Death of Justice League' and Dark Crisis are in continuity.

But we still have questions.

Before we get there, however, let's be crystal clear: when it comes to DC comic books, continuity is something of a moving target these days.

Over the last several years, the publisher has increasingly taken a metatextual approach to its long and complicated history, telling cosmic stories that both recognize it's no longer possible (if it ever was) to craft a logical timeline out of its history that at the same narratively rationalizes all of its past attempts to impossibly craft a logical timeline out of its history.

Dark Nights: Death Metal cover by Greg Capullo (Image credit: DC)

DC's last major event, Dark Nights: Death Metal, fully embraced this approach. The series itself took place alongside DC's regular monthly titles. But the big changes to DC's Earth and its heroes that were at the foundation of the bombastic magnum opus series weren't reflected in those same heroes' monthly series.

Death Metal not only took place in something of its own pocket or bubble of time, its exposition-heavy epilogue fully embraced the meta-explanation that every story DC has ever told is part of continuity and heroes such as Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman who have existed for 80-plus years experienced them all.

The series even wrapped itself up in a tidy self-contained way in which you could just insert it into any point in the contemporary DCU timeline and it still made sense that it all happened 'in continuity.'

And afterward, some of DC's monthly series did reflect the events of Death Metal, particularly its finale.

Wonder Woman specifically clearly acknowledged Death Metal and launched a storyline that took place immediately following its final issue and the Infinite Frontier #0 special that was published soon after.

Death Metal was the harbinger of DC's Infinite Frontier era and laid out the less restrictive new rules the DCU operates under and 'Death of the Justice League' and Dark Crisis may be following its blueprint.

Justice League #75 variant cover (Image credit: DC)

Justice League #75 attracted a lot of attention (and we mean a lot) with the news that most of DC's most iconic superheroes would die, and in the initial announcement, Williamson seemed aware of the questions DC-savvy readers would immediately begin asking, proactively promising it was the real deal.

"We want people to understand, this is serious and this is gonna have a major impact in the DCU moving forward," Williamson told Entertainment Weekly, adding later that the Justice League monthly series would be absent for an extended period.

"It's gonna be a while, and that's gonna be a major part of what the DCU looks like after this story."

The seemingly intended takeaway from this was that the death of the Justice League characters would land some punches.



But if the story "takes place a bit in the future of the DCU," does this also mean the contemporary DCU titles starring these characters won't reflect their demise and absence?

That's a factor in wrapping our heads around what Dark Crisis is and what Dark Crisis is not.

Don't get us wrong, Death Metal was a blast whenever and however it took place. And there is more than enough room for a fun, epic story about how the DCU deals with the death of its most iconic heroes.

Superman #75 cover (Image credit: DC)

But the story/event it's taking its inspiration from - 1992's 'Death of Superman' - was firmly rooted in monthly continuity or the idea that DC's core ongoing series like Action Comics, Batman, and Wonder Woman take place not just in shared continuity but in a shared contemporaneous timeline.

It was indisputable in '92 Superman was dead in whatever DCU title or titles you happened to read that year.

And if DC goes that route we have loads of ideas as to how it could handle the absences of the core heroes in the ongoing series that would be potentially affected (yes, that means another Newsarama story is coming). We just don't know yet if they'll be affected.

Dark Crisis could certainly be a story that impacts the DCU moving forward like Death Metal did, while never directly tying into the ongoing titles. And in the future, it could be similarly be dropped into continuity with the monthly series suddenly reflecting its changes on their own terms and timeline.

But that's a somewhat different continuity animal than the more traditional universe-wide event approach with tie-ins and crossovers, and it certainly could affect the perception of the deaths of the iconic Justice Leaguers if they're never dead outside the internal narrative of Dark Crisis.

At this point, we're leaning toward expecting the Death Metal approach here.



And that isn't a matter of good or bad, or right or wrong.



Just A or B.



DC says Death of the Justice League and Dark Crisis are in continuity.



Okay.

So the next question is simply "how?" When and in what way will it have a "major impact in the DCU moving forward" outside of its own pages?

You have to ask that question for DC continuity these days. But we're looking forward to the answers.

Any way this plays out, are Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman really dead? It actually doesn't matter.