More than just logos - Classic movie inspired t-shirts, designed by illustrator Alex Chenery - All t-shirts packed in exclusive VHS box packaging & limited to 100 prints max Worldwide! Free UK delivery
Dark Bunny Tees
Speak - 01603 460895
Write - alex@darkbunnytees.com
See - http://www.darkbunnytees.com
Become a Facebook fan of Dark Bunny Tees
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Norwich-United-Kingdom/Dark-Bunny-Tees/151599680851
Follow me on Twitter
http://twitter.com/DarkBunnyTees
Catch all of the latest news, reviews and designs with my Blog
http://darkbunnytees.blogspot.com/