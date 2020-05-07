Chorus is a next gen "evolution of the space combat shooter" from Deep Silver for Xbox Series X

Today's next-gen focused episode of Inside Xbox has unveiled Chorus, a new space combat shooter from Deep Silver, the publisher behind the Saints Row, Dead Island, and Metro series.

Coming to Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, and PC, Chorus is described by in an Xbox Wire post as "an immersive single-player experience that tells a mature and dark tale of redemption."

You can check out the trailer below:

"Take control of Nara, an ace pilot with a haunted past and Forsaken, her sentient starfighter," reads the game's description on the Xbox blog, as they embark on a personal, redemptive journey to challenge a relentless foe and take down the dark cult that made her."

Deep Silver is pitching Chorus as the "true evolution of the space combat shooter", and judging by what we've seen so far, there's every chance it could live up to that promise.

Xbox also confirmed that Chorus will make use of its upcoming Smart Delivery feature, which means that you'll only need to buy one copy of the game to play it across both Xbox Series X and Xbox One, ensuring its running at its very best on either platform.

Chorus is just one of dozens of new third-party titles revealed during today's Xbox Series X focused livestream from Microsoft, which also gave us a fresh look at Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay, new details about the console itself, and much more.

