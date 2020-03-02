Borderlands 3 is putting the "love back into Lovecraft" with the latest DLC

At PAX East 2020 Gearbox revealed its next chunk of Borderlands 3 DLC, Guns, Love, and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright & Hammerlock, and it will launch across all available platforms from March 26. We took a break from picking out a hat to chat to Gearbox's Dan Hewitt and Jonathan Rancourt about the impending nuptials.

"We just love those two characters so much that it made sense for us," says Rancourt, when asked why Wainwright and Hammerlock were chosen to be the stars of this DLC. "And we knew that they were fan favorites as well."

The trailer has some serious HP Lovecraft vibes, as well as the usual Borderlands 3 mayhem.

"We took inspiration from Eldritch Horror as well, and one of the main things we wanted to do at the start is put the love back in Lovecraft," says Rancourt. "We added this contrast in the environment we were building as well, so we're going to see those huge atmospheric landscapes with fog in the distance obscuring the vision of the player. Then when you're going to go into the interiors it's going to be darker, grittier, and there's going to be enemies lurking in the shadows to keep the player on the edge of their seat."

