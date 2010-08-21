BioShock Infinite may throw multiplayer from the airship

Developer Irrational Games has always taken a conservative approach to multiplayer modes. Only two of the studio’s games, SWAT 4 and Tribes: Vengeance, enabled online play. Recent comments from Ken Levine, creative director for BioShock Infinite, indicate that the newest BioShock title will continue the company’s tradition of approaching multiplayer with skepticism.

“I will say that we experiment with things,” Levine stated, “but for us we are never interested in making a multiplayer mode you could just play in some other game.”

Levine went on to say that trying to compete with Halo or Call of Duty would only waste development time. He referenced Left 4 Dead, but only as inspiration for part of the BioShock: Infinite trailer.

These comments might be surprising if they came from any other studio, but they’re typical for Irrational Games. Levine’s views on multiplayer in BioShock Infinite are simply a repetition of the studio’sposition on the original BioShock. The addition of multiplayer to BioShock 2, which seemed to just sort of come and go (know anyone still playing it?), has likely steeled the studio’s stance against the inclusion of anything but the most revolutionary online play.

Source:Kotaku



Aug 20, 2010

