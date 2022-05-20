The best wireless gaming keyboard in 2022

The best wireless gaming keyboards can completely unclutter your workspace by cutting those cables dragging across the desktop. Not only do they offer better aesthetics on the whole, but wireless gaming keyboards can also hold their own against their wired counterparts these days.

Whereas previous models may have struggled to offer a low enough latency to keep up with today's fast-paced shooters and adventure titles, the wireless connections on the market right now are vastly improved. Everyday players certainly won't be able to tell the difference between a wireless gaming keyboard and even the best gaming keyboards available right now.

While we're rounding up the very best wireless gaming keyboards on the market, you'll find more than simply the most expensive options available on this list. We're collecting the very best options from across the entire price range, which means you'll also find wireless gaming keyboards available for under $100 / £100 here.

The best wireless gaming keyboards

1. Logitech G915 Lightspeed The best wireless gaming keyboard for most people Specifications Size: Full Connection: Lightspeed / Bluetooth Switches: GL low profile mechanical - linear, tactile, clicky Keycaps: ABS Media keys: Dedicated playback, volume roller Macro keys: 5 Wrist rest: None Battery: up to 30 hours full brightness / 96 hours no RGB Weight: 36.16oz (1,025g) Today's Best Deals View at Ebay View at Amazon View at Kogan.com Reasons to buy + Sleek mechanical switches + Slimline design + Dedicated macro keys + Solid battery life Reasons to avoid - ABS keycaps pick up oil - No wrist rest

The Logitech G915 Lightspeed has long been considered the gold standard for wireless gaming keyboards. With its slimline, sleek aesthetic and snappy low profile mechanical keys, you'll be flying across this board in no time. Not only that, but your wireless connection will keep up thanks to an excellent Lightspeed dongle receiver feeding information to your PC with aplomb.

That 30-hour peak brightness battery life certainly stands out from the crowd too (the far more expensive Razer Blackwidow V3 Pro featured below only offers up to 13 hours on full whack). While it can't quite match other options on this list with that RGB switched off, those looking for a bright and colorful experience should prioritise this best of both worlds approach.

You're also getting bags of extra features for your cash here; five dedicated macro keys, a suite of media controls, an aluminium top casing, and the ability to pair to two devices at the same time. That means this isn't exactly a cheap gaming keyboard, but thanks to its age, we are seeing that $229.99 / £209.99 MSRP sliding. Prices are closer to $180 / £140 these days, which is still a considerable investment, but by no means knocking on the doors of Razer's pricing.

2. Corsair K63 Wireless The best wireless gaming keyboard under $100 / £100 Specifications Size: TKL Connection: 2.4GHz / Bluetooth 4.2 / wired Switches: Cherry MX Red Keycaps: ABS Media keys: Dedicated Macros: Assigned to any key Wrist rest: Detachable Battery: up to 20 hours full brightness / 70 hours no RGB Weight: 67oz (1.9kg) Today's Best Deals View at Ebay View at Amazon View at Kogan.com Reasons to buy + Affordable price point + Compact design + Reliable connection Reasons to avoid - No onboard memory - Shorter battery life - Blue lighting only

The Corsair K63 Wireless may carry a $109 / £119 MSRP, but in reality we haven't seen this cheap wireless gaming keyboard go above $100 / £100 in a seriously long time. The tech touted by these cordless planks usually makes them considerably more expensive than their wired counterparts, but the Corsair K63 is an exception. That's because you're dropping a few quality of life features like onboard memory, longer battery life, and full spectrum RGB lighting to secure a deck with a reliable wireless connection for a great price.

If you're simply after a wire-free setup, and don't mind losing out on some of the more premium features, this is a must-see. The TKL design keeps that footprint small on your desktop, and also provides space for wider sweeping mouse movements. Meanwhile, Cherry MX Red switches are working hard to keep your keypresses snappy and light as well. You can even slot it straight into a separate lap board for couch play on Xbox.

You can still enjoy blue LEDs under your keycaps as well, a 1,000Hz polling rate, full N-key rollover, and macros assigned to any key. All of that, along with the dedicated media controls and wrist rest, means the Corsair K63 Wireless is serving some seriously impressive value for money these days.

3. Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro The best premium wireless gaming keyboard Specifications Size: Full Connection: 2.4GHz / Bluetooth / Wired Switches: Razer Green / Yellow Keycaps: Doubleshot ABS Media keys: Dedicated with volume dial Macros: Assign to any key Wrist rest: Detachable Battery: up to 13 hours full brightness / 192 hours no RGB Weight: 49.6oz / 1.4kg Today's Best Deals View at Ebay View at Amazon View at Razer Reasons to buy + Record macros on the fly + Premium keyboard and wrist rest quality + Doubleshot keycaps + Vibrant RGB Reasons to avoid - No dedicated macro buttons - Chunkier design that Logitech G915

There's no getting around it, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is an expensive keyboard. However, the key here is that you're picking up all the luxury features of top of the range decks, then cutting the cord that's usually attached to them. Per-key RGB lighting, on the fly macro recording, high-quality build materials, doubleshot keycaps, and silky smooth Razer switches are all features reserved for the upper echelons of mechanical ranks - and they're all present here.

This is a wireless gaming keyboard you'll be sticking with for a while - and not only because of that price tag. An aluminium top plate and thick plastic base makes this a particularly durable rig, and those doubleshot keycaps will be able to keep up with longer term use without losing their legends as well.

The size and shape are very similar to the wired Razer Huntsman V2, plush leatherette wrist rest and all, though the wireless connection won't be able to keep up with that 8,000Hz polling rate. You're still getting those satisfying Razer switches and vivid RGB lighting, as well as all the other bells and whistles associated with Sneki, all coming together to create a truly premium wireless gaming keyboard.

4. Keychron K8 The best hot-swappable wireless keyboard Specifications Size: TKL Connection: Bluetooth / Wired Switches: Gateron G Pro Red / Blue / Brown (hot-swappable) Keycaps: ABS Media keys: Not dedicated Macros: None Wrist rest: None Battery: up to 240 hours no RGB Weight: 31.2oz / 884g Today's Best Deals View at Ebay View at Amazon View at Kogan.com Reasons to buy + More affordable than other Keychron models + 4,000mAh battery Reasons to avoid - No 2.4GHz connection - Hot-swappable design is extra

Keychron is one of the biggest names in hot-swappable keyboards, but the K8 ticks just the right boxes to serve both typists and gamers alike. Its TKL design keeps things svelt, but you're still getting arrow keys and a dedicated function row to play with. Not only that, but this is one of the more affordable wireless hot-swappable keyboards on the market right now and certainly one of the better value for money options. Yes, that Bluetooth 5.1 connection isn't going to top the lightning fast 2.4GHz dongles of more gaming-specific decks, but if you're not investing too much time in FPS titles, you can still easily get by.

The real value here comes in those hot-swappable switches. The Keychron K8 ships with a range of Gateron switches straight out the box. However, you'll be able to seat any 3 or 5 pin switch into this PCB without soldering a thing. That's perfect for customizing your deck in the future, or swapping out certain keys for a more dynamic feel.

It should be noted that hot-swappable keyboards in general aren't as focused on the gaming market as the likes of Razer, Corsair, or HyperX. However, the mechanical switches found under these keycaps certainly are, and you're still getting plenty of RGB effects to give off that aesthetic to boot.

5. Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed The best mini wireless gaming keyboard Specifications Size: 65% Connection: 2.4GHz / Bluetooth / Wired Switches: Razer Green / Yellow Keycaps: Doubleshot ABS Media keys: None Macros: Assign to any key Wrist rest: None Battery: 1 Weight: up to 17 hours full brightness / 200 hours no RGB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Ebay View at Razer Reasons to buy + Compact size + HyperSpeed wireless + Responsive, tactile keys Reasons to avoid - Poor battery life with RGB - Pricey for a 65% design

The best wireless gaming keyboards are built for portability as well as performance, and nowhere is that better exemplified than in the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed. This is more than a scaled down version of the V3 Pro above; you're getting a 65% keyboard perfect for slinging into a backpack (and to keeping your desk space clear), with functionality options often abandoned on smaller 60% models.

By that, we mean arrow buttons. While the Razer Huntsman Mini Analog, for example, offers a similarly tiny form factor, it - and many others like it - moves directional arrows onto a double function layer across the rest of the deck. That's fine for casual use, but it quickly grates. You're getting full access to everything you need here, though - perfect for both gaming and productivity.

On top of that, we found the V3 Mini to be particularly responsive - indistinguishable from a wired device thanks to that HyperSpeed connection. Plus, we were particularly impressed with the Yellow linear switches in our test unit. Packed with sound dampeners, these switches don't just perform well, they sound great too.

All in all, those after a super clean setup should certainly start their search with the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini.

Read more: Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed review

Should you buy a wireless gaming keyboard? The best wireless gaming keyboards can combine incredible performance with a portable form factor that keeps your setup clean and tidy. However, they can come with a premium. If you're just looking for a nice set of keys under your fingers, we'd recommend checking out standard cabled decks. You'll likely find better performance and more features for your cash, and you'll find a far greater range of budget-minded devices to boot. All the same, if you're willing to invest a little more, a wireless gaming keyboard can make your whole gaming desk feel just a little more cohesive. If you're facing a particularly tricky connection situation, or you're simply on the move a lot, it might be worth spending a little more on a connection type that can keep up.

Are wireless keyboards good for gaming? Wireless gaming keyboards have traditionally taken a bad rap from players. However, while older models did struggle to keep up with wired models when it came to latency, connection reliability, and features, we're seeing many of those concerns disappearing. Of course, cheaper models will still lag slightly behind similarly priced wired keyboards. With speedy response times and reliable connections, though, they will still provide a solid gaming experience. Plus, up at the upper mid-range and top price ranges, the battlefield is a little more balanced as well.

Is a Bluetooth connection good for gaming? The best wireless gaming keyboards use a 2.4GHz dongle to connect to a PC, as this is the fastest and most reliable connection type. That's not to say Bluetooth is unusable, but you may notice a slow down when switching away - particularly if you're playing faster titles.

How we test wireless gaming keyboards

We put each gaming keyboard that passes our desks through a series of rigorous tests to see where it lands among the competition. We take each keyboard into our daily lives during the entire testing process, working, living, and playing with these devices for a considerable amount of time. On top of our speed, durability, useability, and customization checks, we're also testing connection speed and reliability, and battery life on wireless gaming keyboards in particular.

For more information on how we make our recommendations, take a look at our full GamesRadar Hardware Policy and our guide to how we test gaming keyboards.

