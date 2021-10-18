Back 4 Blood jukebox level features a subtle Left 4 Dead 2 easter egg

It's an excellent throwback hiding in an excellent level

Back 4 Blood
One of the most entertaining set-pieces in Back 4 Blood pays an electric homage to Left 4 Dead 2.

This article contains slight gameplay spoilers for Back 4 Blood's campaign.

During the second act of Back 4 Blood, your party is tasked with distracting a horde of Ridden who have pinned down some other survivors and holding out in a bar until you can make your escape. Getting the Ridden - which are attracted to loud noises - to you requires you to turn on the bar's jukebox, which spits out a variety of classic rock songs for you to dispatch the undead to the tune of.

The scene is one of the best in Back 4 Blood's early stages, the easily defensible position and banging soundtrack making for something that really makes you feel like you're in an action movie. Interestingly, however, the scene also features a subtle throwback to developer Turtle Rock's previous hit.

There are 16 songs on the jukebox playlist, and it seems as though they play on a semi-random basis each time you start the level. As well as certified bangers like Motorhead's Ace of Spades, Spiderbait's Black Betty, and Queen's Don't Stop Me Now, the playlist features Electric Worry by Clutch - a song which Valve used in a Left 4 Dead 2 TV advert way back in 2009.

There's no guarantee you'll get to hear the classic throwback on your first run through the campaign, but the bar scene alone is definitely a good enough reason to have a good few cracks at Back 4 Blood, and Electric Worry is certainly a perfect fit for Turtle Rock's zombie-killing spiritual successor.

