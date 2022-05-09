A new Nintendo Indie World Showcase rumoured for this week

A Nintendo Indie World showcase could be happening this week, according to an insider leak.

Some of the best games currently on offer come courtesy of those small yet oh so talented independent developers, so rumour of a potential Nintendo Indie World event is certainly something worth getting excited about.

Nintendo Indie World is similar to Nintendo Direct presentations, but the spotlight is on indie games only. Nintendo held its last Indie World event in December last year, with a presentation packed with new reveals and updates for over a dozen games.

A new leak suggests that the next Nintendo Indie World event could potentially take place sometime this week. On a thread on Famiboards, as spotted by Reddit user LinkWink, insider Emily Rogers teased, "Any fans of indie games in here? Also, NateDrake is awesome." While this isn't much of a leak by itself, as LinkWink points out, this wouldn't be the first time Rogers has hinted at the event just ahead of time.

In December, when asked, "What are the chances of an Indie World happening for this upcoming week?" Rogers replied "100%," which turned out to be correct as Nintendo officially announced an Indie World shortly afterwards. This time, it's less apparent that Rogers is referring to an imminent Indie World showcase, but it's worth keeping an eye out for Nintendo announcements just in case.

December's Nintendo Indie World had some exciting announcements; among them was confirmation that Sea of Stars, a new RPG from the makers of The Messenger, will be making its way to Switch.

Nintendo's console already has some brilliant indie offerings. Check out our pick of the best Switch indie games you should play right now.