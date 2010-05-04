20 Greatest Movie Guilty Pleasures

The guilt: “I ain’t got time to bleed. Let off some steam, Bennett! Yippie Ki-Yay Motherfucker! Dead or alive…you’re coming with me.” Sheesh, who talks like that? That said, these one-liners are usually delivered after the hero has taken on an army of trained marksmen, none of whom have left a scratch on him, so reality has long since taken a hike.



The pleasure: They’re just awesome! They’re exactly how you’d like to think you’d react in the situation, whereas in reality you’d probably be in need of a change of underwear. And the more ghastly the pun, the better they work!

We recently sifted through the smoking wreckage of Batman and Robin , just to revisit Arnie’s “Ice to see you” line. Oh, and “cool party”. And, “Allow me to break the ice”…