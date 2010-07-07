16 Awesome Kubrick Works Of Art
Forever And Ever
The Movie: The Shining
The Awesome : Artist Carlos Ramos starts his celebration of Stanley Kubrick's work with a bang, as the creepy dead twins get an arty makeover. Bloody elevator nowhere to be seen, though.
For larger versions and more images, check out The Copro Gallery .
Dr. Strangelove
The Movie: Dr. Strangelove
The Awesome: Monochrome marvellousness. Loving the map in the background.
Alice Harford
The Movie: Eyes Wide Shut
The Awesome: Nicole Kidman never looked so good. Or curvy, for that matter.
Hilton: Space Station 5
The Movie: 2001: A Space Odysse y
The Awesome: Sparse and eerie with a slash of pink for effect. Striking stuff.
H9
The Movie: 2001: A Space Odyssey
The Awesome: Expressive and expressionist, and is that an R2 D2 homage in there as well?
The Death Of Cat Lady
The Movie: A Clockwork Orange
The Awesome: Shiver-inducingly disquieting for anybody of the male persuasion. We never want to see blood on a penis again.
The Monolith
The Movie: 2001: A Space Odyssey
The Awesome: We could stare at this one for hours. Loving the refracted reflection.
Moloko Plus
The Movie: A Clockwork Orange
The Awesome: Looks a bit like the Gwyneth Paltrow alien in Attack Of The Clones . No? Just us?
The Vision Of Humbert Humbert
The Movie: Lolita
The Awesome: Perfectly captures the suave sexiness of Sue Lyon. Replete with shameless advertising.
For Those About To Die...
The Movie: Spartacus
The Awesome: Kirk Douglas is all-but transformed into a ‘toon version of Arnold Schwarzenegger. If only that would happen in real life.
The Sadness And The Splendor
The Movie: Barry Lyndon
The Awesome: You know what they say about women with big hair… Yup, big rollers.
The Death of Frank Poole
The Movie: 2001: A Space Odyssey
The Awesome: Frank drifts in space, a victim of the technology that crushes in around him…
...And Beyond the Infinite
The Movie: 2001: A Space Odyssey
The Awesome: That horrific, brain-fry ending was cool already, but this just makes it cooler still.
Whats In Room 237?
The Movie: The Shining
The Awesome: The Overlook Hotel’s carpets speak for themselves. Probably often and in code.
Theres Been A Terrible Accident
The Movie: A Clockwork Orange
The Awesome: The cold, cracked outdoors collides with clean, sparse insides…
The Overlook
The Movie: The Shining
The Awesome: Foreboding and foggy, equal parts terrifying and enticing. Just like the real hotel itself.
