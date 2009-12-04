10 of the most extreme controllers EVER

Gaming hardware creators have to stop playing it safe. So many of the common, mainstream videogame controllers released over the years are just watered-down, vanilla versions of the supreme greatness they really could be. They don’t inflict pain, get you high, cause intense public shame, stimulate your erogenous zones, or let you get your freak on in other ways. Fortunately, we found some that do. Welcome to the seedy underbelly of videogame controllers. Check your inhibitions at the door and brace yourself for some of the weirdest, most extreme and craziest gaming controllers and accessories around.