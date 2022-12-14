Ark 2 boss promises "something which has NEVER been done" in video games

The boss of Ark: Survival Evolved and Ark 2 developer Studio Wildcard is making some big promises about what's next for the studio.

"It’s hard to believe we are embarking on our ninth year with Ark and I’m even more excited now than I was over nine years ago when the idea was pitched," CEO Doug Kennedy says in a LinkedIn post (opens in new tab). "Ark 2 is in development, TV will be announced with a partner and out shortly, and we are embarking on something which has NEVER been done in the 50 years of video games (at least we don’t think it’s been done…). The future can not be any more exciting for Ark and Ark 2."

Yes, that all-caps emphasis on 'never' is in the original. Kennedy is clearly being a bit tongue-in-cheek here, but the thought of "something which has NEVER been done" in video games has been driving us batty here at the GamesRadar+ offices. It's unclear whether this is in reference to Ark 2 or some other project, but the possibilities are mesmerizing.

Is it Vin Diesel in a video game? No, that's been done in The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay. Is it Vin Diesel riding a dinosaur in a video game? Well, he does drive some very old cars in The Wheelman. Is it an MMO that nobody complains about? That could be a first - wait, no, I forgot about the critically-acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy 14.

Wait, "50 years of video games" goes back to 1972, right? Calling it now - it's a remake of 1961's Spacewar, the most important game of all time.

Ark 2 launches sometime in 2023 and is set to feature "Souls-like melee combat". (That's been done in games before, too.)

