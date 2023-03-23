If you grew up playing Flash games in the halcyon days of 2007, then you may already be familiar with Amberial. A simple design with a hook that seemed to decimate time, where you're tasked with controlling a ball from one point to the next, navigating the object across a labyrinthian set of platforms. Developer Lumorama is returning to the concept with what it believes will be the "definitive version of the game" in Amberial Dreams.

15 years later, Amberial Dreams is almost unrecognizable from the original Flash games. There are over 50 handcrafted levels that have been brought to life in a new game engine, an expanded story that's cast across four beautiful biomes, and a new series of devilishly difficult traps to circumvent.

Even with so many elements of the puzzle expanding, the same core premise remains intact: two buttons to move, no jumping allowed, and you're sent back to the beginning of a trial should you fail.

Amberial Dreams launched into Early Access last year, which Lumorama used to refine the mechanical design and build out a suite of level-building tools which will let the community create their own chaotic maps and share them with the world. As announced in The Future Games Show Spring Showcase powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, Amberial Dreams will be heading into Full Access in 2023.

