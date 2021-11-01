Agatha is back in new Wiccan and Hulking Marvel series

Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness is perhaps the breakout character of Marvel Studios' first four Disney Plus MCU series (with apologies to Owen Wilson's Mobius and Alligator Loki). Marvel Comics knows an opportunity when it sees it and that means Agatha is back apparently making life difficult for Billy Kaplan, AKA the powerful sorcerer Wiccan, perhaps better known as Wanda and Vision's son Billy from WandaVision.

In today's Marvel Universe, Billy is one-half of a grown-up power couple along with Teddy Altman, AKA Hulking, AKA emperor of a united Kree and Skrull galactic empire.

So how do you mess up the life of an Emperor and his husband?

Screw with their love life, of course.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

That's the premise of Hulking & Wiccan: Possibilities, a new four-part vertical-scrolling Infinity Comics series designed specifically for mobile and tablet devices.

The first chapter debuted Monday, November 1 and is written by Josh Trujillo and illustrated by Jodi Nishijima, and Matt Milla.

Marvel describes the couple as living "Happily Ever After," until a magical force (which may be Agatha) begins to play games with their marriage.

"I'm so excited for readers to follow the twists and turns of our story," says Trujillo. "We've never seen Billy and Teddy in a situation like this before, and what comes next is going to push our lovers to their limits. Get ready because this story is full of surprises!"

Playing games with their marriage is something of a pun, which you can see for yourself in these sample pages of the first issue.

